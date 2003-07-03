Hung up

HERSCHER -- I am not sure if I should be writing to the managing editor or the Opinion editoe but here goes.

I find the Andrea Taylor viewpoint way below the Journal's standards. Her second paragraph which seems to be the basis for her pronouncements states her information source is "from the past 12 years of U.S. history gathered by John McTurnin and Bill Coney, as reported by Tom Hermiz, a U.S. traveling speaker."

The conclusion I drew was that this was the type of story one sees in the checkout line at the supermarket in publications that also feature babies born at 97 pounds and recent sightings of Elvis.

I've noted in the past that this person seems really hung up on some type of super fundamentalist religion and very anti-science.

If she wants to send letters to the Journal that is totally fine, but just publish them in the Voice of the People. Everyone has a right to voice an opinion, but having her as a guest viewpoint contributor seems to make me think someone at the Journal wants to give extra credence to her ravings.

You might as well publish the latest doom and gloom from the Fleet Street type of rags. Her distortion of history to fit her current rant is every bit as bad as her distortions of science to attack evolution. Surely you could find someone better for this column in this area or stick with the Cato Institute stuff you sometimes put in there.

Diana King