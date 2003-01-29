Stolen signs

BRAIDWOOD -- It looks like the dirty work has started again in this election, just like last election. John Jackson and Richard Girote were running along with the present mayor.

John Jackson had 50 signs up. They were all stolen except one. Girote had 200 put up, half of them were stolen. Who took all those signs? And why? Who benefited by it? I would like to know.

I'm very concerned about some of the unusual things that have taken place in this election. Why would some construction people that are not elected officials look for a missed question, or date, on the application papers so as to try to get Richard Girote, Saltzman and Hutton off the ballot? Who told them there were errors? Someone had to.

Irene Shear