BOURBONNAIS -- I am a board certified Respiratory Care Practitioner, who has been conducting sleep studies at Provena St. Mary's Hospital since November of 1999. I read the Nov. 1 article, "Study: Heart failure survival much improved" that appeared on page A12 with the greatest of interest.

I was not surprised to find that no mention was made regarding the direct relationship between sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and C.H.F. Obstructive Sleep Apnea is the most common type of SDB. Studies have found that approximately 60 percent of people with CHF and approximately 70 percent of stroke sufferers have some form of SDB. According to the 1999 study by Frost and Sullivan, the University of Toronto tracked a group of CHF patients and those who were identified as having apnea and were treated with CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) had an 80 percent reduction in hospitalizations compared to those who did not.

As Dr. Sidney Smith commented this study raises some questions. The questions that I would ask are, "Were these patients who participated in this study screened for SDB?" How was it determined that it was the digoxin that killed them? Or did they succumb to untreated sleep apnea? Thirty-eight thousand people die in their sleep annually in this country from untreated sleep apnea.

Valarie A. Arseneau