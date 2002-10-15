MANTENO -- Years ago I had a job where I had to carry heavy weight around most of the day and I got paid for it.

When I went home, I didn't have to carry weight home with me. However, my co-worker who was about a hundred pounds overweight didn't get paid for the extra weight and when he went home he had to carry the weight home with him.

My point is if you don't get paid for it, why carry all that weight around for nothing?

Having said that, the best way I know to keep the weight off is what you eat. Yes, we are what we eat. The best things to eat are lean meats, fruits, veggies, beans and nuts and of course whole grain breads and cereals also dry fruits all you can eat.

The worst things are white flour products, cheese and fat meats. Your diet needs plenty of fiber so make sure you get it. A healthy diet will work for anyone, and you won't have to carry that weight around for nothing.

Jim Lucas