Disclose agendas

JOLIET -- Political parties who aspire to lead this nation have an obligation to disclose their agenda before an election so the voters have a chance to consider, discuss and debate their positions.

This is why the Democrats' refusal to say how they would repeal President Bush's tax cuts is so disappointing.

For months, Democrats in the Senate have refused to pass a budget, have balked at taking the necessary measures to cut wasteful spending, and now want to make the American people pay the bill by raising taxes.

Recently, Democrats called for an "economic summit" after the election, but won't admit that their agenda is liberal tax and spend policies. This is highly irresponsible on their part. What are the Democrats hiding? If they're planning to raise our taxes by repealing President Bush's tax cut, then we have a right to know about it before the election.

Carrie Hodge