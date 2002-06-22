Voice of the People

Expansion needed

BEECHER -- Bensenville, how do you like wearing the shoes Peotone has broken in for you, over the past 15 years? How does it feel?

Bensenville's public officials are worried about losing their property to a much needed and practical expansion of the O'Hare airport, which is supported by so many in the city, state and country. O'Hare is a huge commodity, not just for Chicago, but for the entire State. Its economic benefits number millions of dollars which the people of Bensenville have embraced for years.

How else could they afford to hire lawyers to fight lawsuits and spend millions on fighting the very entity that has helped them thrive?

But still I understand how the people feel. No one wants to be forced to move. But in all honesty if I lived by O'Hare, I would be thrilled to move to a quieter location and have my home purchased by the City of Chicago to expand O'Hare. Most people who are residents of Bensenville moved there when the airport was already built. Surely when people purchased their homes by this already noisy airport they must have considered the possibility of a needed expansion one day in the future.

At least the O'Hare expansion carries with it, economic guarantees. Here the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is taking a big risk, by their own admission, in buying land for an airport that my never happen.

The people residing in the five farming communities surrounding the airport are adamantly opposed to it, yet some of our government officials sneak behind the people's backs, orchestrating perceived support for the boondoggle.

No airline to date will fly to Peotone. There is meager infrastructure, and huge flooding potential on the very fields that will contain concrete and asphalt for runways and tarmacs. These very runways could end up being a safety hazard or even a disaster for passengers. But still IDOT buys land. They are foolishly trying to find renters for their purchased homes, farms, and property. But who will buy the vacant lots in Heatherbrook Estates? Illinois will surely lose tax money for their foolishness, just as the small communities will lose. Who pays for this? Everyone in the State of Illinois does, even the people who live in Bensenville.

It's pretty clear that IDOT again is making a big mistake. Even the Final Environmental Impact Study released in April 2002 says there are many structural, environmental and social impacts with this proposed airport.

"People deserve to have a stable future," says John Geils, Bensenville mayor. I couldn't agree more. We've been unstable for a decade and a half.

There is only one difference between the people living in Bensenville and Peotone area residents who may lose their homes, property, farms and businesses. That difference is O'Hare will work for your area and you will thrive. There is no guarantee that an airport will work here. The only guarantee we have, is that it has and continues to be a disaster.

Barbara Stuart

Chatsworth shooting

LE ROY -- The family of Cindy McCure wonders why some kind of crisis intervention, such as P.A.T.H was not contacted to intervene in the situation that occurred on June 6, 2002.

Cindy had made several phone calls to 911 for a domestic problem and on the 4th call the situation was still not resolved. Which then led to the shooting that took the life of CindyMcCure.

There were also many friends or relatives that were available to help Cindy if only someone would have called to ask us for help. It seems that the plan the authorities implemented to resolve the issue at the McCure's residence was not thought out or handled professionally at all. Which then led to this terrible tragedy.

This incident took the life of our beautiful daughter and a mother of four wonderful little boys. We miss Cindy dearly, and want true justice for what happened to her.

I think that like many small towns like Chatsworth need their own police department where knowing the residents can make it much easier to handle a situation such as this.

Gene and Donna Hall

Comment response

HERSCHER -- I wish to respond to a comment made in a guest editorial in Monday's paper. The County Residents interested in Maintaining the Environment (CRIME) does not have nor has ever had any intention of bringing a lawsuit against the City of Kankakee over the Town and Country Landfill as stated by Mr. Sandberg.

The purpose of CRIME is to inform and educate the public about the impact of landfills on their lives and on the area as a whole. We are a pro environment and pro economic development group. We are not interested in getting involved in any litigation.

Statements made by individuals are just that...individual opinions that do not represent the position of the group. Only statements that come from Mark Benoit, Larry O'Connor, Mark Warpet, or myself should be construed as the position of the group.

Thank you for clarifying this matter.

Doris Jean O'Connor

Publicity Chairman-CRIME

Hazardous waste

KANKAKEE -- A few weeks ago on a beautiful Saturday in early may, a "Hazardous Waste Collection" was held at Kankakee Community College. I did not see a report on this in the paper but I hope that it was successful.

I took a box of items out expecting it would be very crowded. Perhaps later in the day there were more people than I saw. The operation, with many white-suited attendants, formed an impressive sight and was very well organized.

Excellent direction arrows started at the gates to the campus on River Road, making it quick and easy to drive through.

All of us should place an empty box or two in our garage or basement new in which we could collect the "Hazardous Waste" cans or other containers while waiting for the next operation. (I hope there will be another as I found additional items after returning home). It would be helpful if you could place a list of old paint cans, etc. in the paper now so that we can clip it out to save for the next operation. We certainly don't want to add any dangerous items to those landfills we keep reading about.

Ruth G. Johnson

Proposed dump

CUSTER PARK -- The matter of the proposed Garbage Dump in the area has come to the attention of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, of which I am a member. After some research, the Airport Support Network has found an item of interest to you that may have an impact on your proposed plan.

House Bill HR1000, of the 106th Congress, commonly known as "Air21" was passed in April of 2001. Section 503 is where your attention should be focused. Sec. 503 is titled "Landfills interfering with air commerce." Part d, paragraph 1 In General -- No person shall construct or establish a municipal solid waste landfill (as defined in section 258.2 of title 40, Code of Federal Regulations, as in effect on the date of the enactment of this subsection) that receives putrescible waste (as defined in section 257.3-8 of such title) within six miles of a public airport that has received grants under chapter 471 and is primarily served by general aviation aircraft and regularly scheduled flights of aircraft designed for 60 passengers or less...

As a pilot using the Greater Kankakee Airport I can vouch for the need of this section of this bill. Playing tag with birds on final approach to landing can be quite an interesting experience. We certainly do not need another attractant for bids in the area. The geese and ducks using the river and other bodies of water near the airport provide all the excitement most of us pilots need while trying to land.

As far as the legal items are concerned, this is the end of my comments. If I may I will speak on in an editorial manner.

It is no secret that Kankakee (City and County) could use a revenue producing business or two in the area. I wonder if you have considered anything that would not be a long-term problem for our grandchildren, such as a Dump would no doubt be. How about maybe a strip mall, convention center, or maybe something like a Nascar racetrack in the area to attract visitors and money to the area. Joliet's new race track is quite a great thing at producing guests and money in the area for them. And they have a brand new baseball stadium right there in downtown Joliet. You know people have conventions and meetings for business all the time and are always looking for a new place to go. If you build it and promote it they will come. Maybe you could even incorporate a golf course with it. Capitalize in the Kankakee River. Help a business get set up to have river guide service for fishing. Do more with boat racing. Have the entire community brainstorm on this. Think outside the normal parameters for generating business and tax money.

The Kankakee Airport board has some land at the airport that they would like to develop commercially for an aviation oriented company. Maybe you could work with them to try to attract a business refurbishing aircraft, manufacturing aircraft, or a radio shop, or some kind of maintenance facility. Look at where we are. Isn't Kankakee County just right about smack in the middle of the country? Capitalize on that. Note very aviation company wants to be located on an airport about the size of the one we have in our area.

You have the opportunity here and now to do something long lasting for the entire area. C'mon, make David Letterman proud of us. Make the area known for something we can all be proud of.

But a Garbage Dump? I don't think so.

David Gardner