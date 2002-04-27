Remove Ryan

MANTENO -- The majority of citizens of Illinois are unhappy and angry about the way Governor Ryan is trying to balance the budget. If he was the president of a major corporation, stockholders would remove him immediately. Unfortunately the state constitution does not allow Illinois voters to remove him from office before the end of his term. He is not only causing havoc statewide but he is destroying the Republican Party in this state and possibly elsewhere.

Bernita Caron

More to clean

BOURBONNAIS -- Thank you for your article "Pitch In for the Bears." I doubt you have any other reader who can say that this article really hit home. I mean my home.

You say it's time to "clean up and green up "for the Bears. Well, I find that very interesting considering ONU just turned a once very pleasing vista of the athletic fields into a blank wall. That is at least, from my point of view.

You see (no pun intended), I happen to live right across the street from the Bears practice field. I watch soccer matches from my kitchen window. We enjoy using our two decks to relax, looking over the well groomed athletic fields. We watch the ONU football team practice. I listen to the clink of the baseball players at bat, and I face the glare of the blinding tennis courts lights at night. I see the joggers exercising at 6 a.m. and I hear the cheers of the roaring crowds on Saturday afternoons.

Mr. Griffin says that, "we need to develop fresh eyes and to look at things the way visitors would." Well, I can tell you what visitors will see at my home, a cinder block shed built exactly in the middle of my view of the Bears practice field.

This is incredible. They have acres of barren field and electric already installed by the baseball diamond, but some wise guy decides to put a cinder block outhouse in my face.

I ask myself, "Why did they do this to me?" I happen to be a huge football fan. Having siblings that went to Michigan and Michigan State, and having Steve Mariucchi as a football hero at our alma mater (Northern Michigan University), no one could accuse me of not being a football fan. In four years at college, I never missed a single home game.

Griffin says, "We need to take pride in our community. Everything we do for the Bears will benefit our students..." As property owners, we have invested a lot of money and we work very hard to make our home an attractive asset to this neighborhood. So where is the consideration of our needs? Usually when ONU builds something they take great care to use the finest materials and design. Only 15 feet to the right and there would not have been any problem. So where did they get this lack of common sense that ruined our aesthetically beautiful scenery?

Donna Vandermark

Don't cut colleges

DE KALB -- Fellow citizens of Illinois, as students of Northern Illinois University, we are extremely concerned with the proposed solutions to the $1.25 billion budget shortfall that are currently being explored by the General Assembly in Springfield. Earlier this spring, the budget of NIU received a recision of roughly $9 million for fiscal year 2003, and NIU has drawn up plans to absorb internally that budget reduction. This is the maximum allowable reduction that NIU will be able to sustain. Any further cuts to our budget and the quality of education will begin to suffer exponentially. If, in fact, the Illinois General Assembly decides to make further cuts to institutions of higher education, faculty and staff will, out of necessity, lose their jobs.

Entire departments may be cut as a result. Not only will this impair the quality of education available to students, but the timeline of earning a baccalaureate degree in four years becomes virtually impossible due to the fact that the faculty members who instruct required courses have been fired or have been forced to reduce their class load. State Grants, which help students in need of financial assistance to receive an education, are also in jeopardy. Coupled with tuition increases at all public institutions, 8.75 percent at NIU and higher elsewhere, a college education becomes an unachievable dream for many recent high school graduates and currently enrolled students.

We, as a student body, urge all citizens of Illinois concerned with the quality of higher education to contact their respective legislators and express concern over any further budget reductions for all public universities either by phone, fax, or a visit to their local office. The contact information for your state legislators can be found on the General Assembly website: www.legis.state.il.us.

Kevin Miller

Northern Illinois University

Student Body President

Anger over spill

Did I put my 14-month-old son in harm's way when I entrusted him to a daycare provider in Limestone Township? This question has plagued me ever since I found out about the 1988 Shell Oil spill. My husband and I, being conscientious parents, interviewed many daycare providers before we decided on the one provider that we could entrust our child to. Who would have thought that I needed to be concerned with the drinking water?

My concern, as a taxpayer in this county, is that I should be able to have safe drinking water, which I had before the 1988 Shell Oil spill. Due to the spill, I no longer have the confidence that the drinking water is safe. After 14 years, the IEPA is still finding contamination in areas beyond the contained site; therefore, it is obvious that the steps taken to contain the spill have been ineffective. I believe the most reliable and expedient solution is for the Shell Oil Company to install city water.

How much litigation does it take before Shell Oil will take responsibility for their spill? How many more times does the IEPA need to find contaminated water outside of the "safe zone"? How long must we wait before the proper action is taken?

Robin Brown