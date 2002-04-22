Sand solution

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. - This letter is sent regarding Bill Byrns' article on April 19 on the sand problem in the Kankakee River titled "Sand solutions may lie in Indiana."

To say this is obvious is an understatement. I think that Bill and all the powers that be in Illinois are being much too neighborly in dealing with the state of Indiana and their management of the Kankakee River.

"As to dredging the river in Indiana, it will be noticed that God never made a straight river, and I don't think man can improve on his general plans."

--Edwin Beardsley

Everyone that knows anything about that river knows that sand in the river and the tons to be deposited this year are from Indiana. You all seem to keep talking about the sand as if you hope Indiana will hear you and do what needs to be done just to be a good neighbor. Fat chance.

There has been unpermitted snagging on the Yellow River and with all the high water we have now, more tons of sand are heading your way. There are numerous "silt traps" in Indiana that are nothing more than a waste of tax dollars as they fill in within weeks or months. There are still people in Indiana calling for a complete dredging of the river all the way to the state line.

I am convinced that as long as the Kankakee River Basin Commission in Indiana can use stopgap measures or request further studies, the status quo will prevail. This means more sand and flooding for Illinois.

The Kankakee River Partnership and the DNR in Illinois should take Indiana to court and force them into doing what has to be done, meaning, store high water upstream and re-meander the river. Until this happens, the Illinois part of the Kankakee will continue to deteriorate.

Leo Durocher said "nice guys finish last" and the river is paying the price.

Illinois should start playing hardball.

Jim Sweeney

Indian problems

MOMENCE - This is in regard to the changing of the name, Momence "Redskins." When I think about the name Redskins, I do not think of Indians, I think of our team. Your group and all the other watchdog groups would best serve the Native American communities by helping them in the following areas:

A. American Indian youth are being arrested at two to three times the national average--report from the Coalition for Juvenile Justice July 2001.

B. Alcohol abuse runs rampant through reservations.

C. After birth, Indian children have three times the chance of dying of SIDS.

D. Thirty-eight % of American Indian women and 12 % of men report being victims of domestic violence -- 16% of the women report being raped by at least one intimate domestic partner.

E. Unemployment on reservation hovers at 37% with some reservations reporting over 70%.

F. The suicide rate among Indian youth is three times the national average and teen pregnancy rates have increased 15% over the last ten years. Statistics from (www.ocbtracker.com/0007/snapshot html).

Your people are suffering on these reservations. I don't think the changing of school names is going to benefit your people one way or another. Just think of all the wasted money in litigation when you could have REALLY helped your people. Get your priorities straight and put your money where it will do some REAL good.

Mary K. Zink

Volunteer to help

KANKAKEE -- It seems I can't go a day without picking up a newspaper or looking at a television set without being reminded of the significant challenges that we face. I am constantly reminded of the violence, the despair, and the feelings of hopelessness so many of us experience. For many years, I believed that many of these things were beyond my control. I decided I had a couple of choices I could make. I could sit back and continue to feel helpless, or I could look for an opportunity to turn this anger into something far more productive Ã? I could find a way to make a difference. I found that through being a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer.

CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for abused and neglected children in court. With more than three million children reported abused and neglected each year in the United States, I knew these children desperately needed my help. I wanted to be a part of something. It's easy to stuff envelopes or post fliers on street corners, but what I do makes a direct impact on children in need.

I have been a CASA volunteer for five years. And the experience has been life altering. My work is not easy. But my sense of purpose is far greater than any challenge I could ever face.

I am writing this letter for all of you whom, too often, feel helpless when you read a headline, yet want to take that first step in making a positive impact on our community and our world. If you've ever felt there's nothing you can do, you couldn't be more wrong. Don't just do this for the children. Do it for yourself. Please join me as a CASA volunteer or make a donation to support CASA. Please phone 815-936-7372.

Laurie Gilmore