ANOTHER VIEW: Governor’s spending plan gambles with state’s future

The governor has laid out an ambitious spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week presented his $49 billion-plus 2023-24 budget plan that is heavy on spending and dependent on hopes that a recession won’t undermine his social spending goals.

For good measure, he gave his nascent presidential campaign a boost by tossing in some fiery rhetoric aimed at capturing the attention of Democrats who live outside the borders of Illinois.

Just beginning his second four-year term, an ebullient Pritzker delivered what for Illinois is good budgetary news — short-term state finances not only are not as bad as they have been but are strong enough to finance an additional $3 billion in social spending.

The less said about Illinois’ long-term financial issues — $139 billion-plus pension debt — the better, at least from the governor’s point of view.

The irony, of course, is that the state’s current financial good fortune stems from the disastrous coronavirus pandemic that devastated Illinois’ economy. It led to about $190 billion in federal aid that, combined with increased tax revenues sparked by the economic recovery from the pandemic, produced unexpectedly strong revenue increases.

As a consequence, Pritzker was able to brag about all the short-term debts the state has paid off while proposing dramatic spending increases for early childhood education, health care, K-12 education, college scholarship aid and on and on.

“Together we’ve slogged through the tough times and are making responsible decisions for our future,” he told members of the House and Senate.

Super-minority Republicans tried to put a damper on the governor’s fun. They warned of the risks associated with expanding existing programs and creating new ones in the face of an uncertain future.

But they have little to nothing to say about the budget process. Super-majority Democrats will cobble together the budget, and some of them advocate additional spending on their pet programs.

Just consider what happened last year when Pritzker proposed a $46 billion budget. Over the past year, legislators added another $4 billion, so much that Pritzker’s new budget plan represents a decrease compared to what he initially proposed and legislators added on.

Financial risks aside, the governor’s proposals to aid low-income children are laudable. He’s calling for expanded preschool opportunities that will eventually be available to all children, new spending to raise pay for state-subsidized child care workers, early intervention services for infants and toddlers with health problems and expansion of a home visiting program for at-risk families.

K-12 and higher education also are in line for more money. The governor wants to make community college free for qualifying families by combining state MAP and federal Pell grants.

This notion of “free” is perplexing. If something comes at no cost, how much value does the recipient put on it? For every student who takes full advantage of “free” opportunities for education, it’s just as likely that others will use the benefits as a means of killing time rather than getting on with life.

Although some, including Democrats, urged the governor to go slow on spending in a time of uncertainty, his proposals come as no surprise. His budget is both consistent with his governing philosophy and his ambition to seek the White House if President Biden chooses not to run again.

He’s rolling the dice on both issues, betting the financial good times will continue to roll and take the state and him along with them.