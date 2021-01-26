New president poised to keep ONU on successful path

Gregg Chenoweth is following a proven path as he prepares to succeed John Bowling as the president of Olivet Nazarene University.

Earlier this month, Olivet announced Chenoweth will become the university’s 13th president on June 1, as Bowling ends a most successful 30-year tenure.

Bowling’s retirement leaves big shoes to fill, but as Chenoweth’s path to the presidency resembles the same one Bowling took, there is great optimism he is up to the task.

Bowling came to Olivet as a freshman many years ago, and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

He left for a time to serve as a faculty member at Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs and as senior pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene in Dallas.

By 1983, he was back in Bourbonnais, first as the senior pastor of the College Church of the Nazarene.

By 1991, he was named Olivet’s 12th president, and over the next three decades, the university enjoyed unparalleled growth and prosperity.

Chenoweth was once an Olivet undergrad, too.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from ONU in 1990, and then earned postgraduate degrees from Northern Illinois University and Wayne State University.

Chenoweth eventually moved back to Olivet and became a vice president before being summoned to serve as president of Bethel University in Mishawaka, Ind., in 2013.

While at Bethel, Chenoweth helped guide many improvements, most notably improving the university’s financial outlook. Now he has been chosen to continue the tradition of success established by Bowling, and Chenoweth’s predecessor is confident he is up to the challenge.

“Dr. Chenoweth is a gifted, experienced and dedicated leader who has years of administrative experience,” Bowling said. “I am confident that he is the right person at the right time for Olivet.”

Is another successor currently among Olivet’s student body? Only time will tell, but Chenoweth is confident the students of today and tomorrow will benefit from the experience.

“If I could help reproduce for students even a fraction of what Olivet did for me, there will be a lot to celebrate,” he said.

