Nostalgic feelings rise as Family Video closes

While the demise of Family Video was inevitable, we lament the closings of the two stores in Bourbonnais and Kankakee.

The sense of regret is compelled in large part by the loss of jobs and sales tax receipts their closings bring. It comes during difficult economic times, and will create a challenge for the displaced workers forced to look elsewhere to replace the lost income. Furthermore, local governments can use every nickel available to withstand this lean period.

A sense of nostalgia further fuels regret. Something that brought enjoyment to so many is gone, and while other modern-day options make it easier to be entertained than ever, the loss still stings.

When the Family Video chain of stores first developed 42 years ago, America was on the cusp of embracing a whole new way of watching hit movies and other forms of entertainment. The films could be rented for a reasonable price, and viewed at home by as few as one person and as many as a dozen. Regardless of how many gathered, the cost was generally cheaper than paying the fixed, per-seat cost charged by the theaters.

By 1987, revenue produced by the home video market surpassed that taken in at the traditional box office. It seemed everybody was flocking to the outlets to rent the VHS format films and the DVD versions that soon followed.

But the heavy flow of customers eventually disappeared. The first hint of reversal came in 1997, when Netflix was founded and began siphoning off customers who could access top quality entertainment without leaving home. By 2002, Redbox was launched, and in the succeeding years, more competition emerged. It all led to the announcement of the chain’s closing.

The closing will be spread out over several weeks, and during that time, customers can purchase the stores’ remaining inventory.

This gives people one last chance to relive the nostalgic past. There could be some real gems among the remaining inventory, and who knows, some could become valuable collectible items. Why not take a look for old time’s sake?

"Nostalgia is a file that removes the rough edges from the good old days.''

Doug Larson