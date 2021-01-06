Ward has proven he belongs among the pros

If Jonathan Ward never appears in another game, he has already realized a dream that most aspiring football players will never experience.

On Sunday, the 2015 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School scored a touchdown in a National Football League contest. It was a fitting way for Ward, now a running back with the Arizona Cardinals, to finish his rookie season.

The hunch here is he’s actually far from finished. Ward made steady progress for Arizona this season. After joining the active roster early in the year, he played in 14 games, mostly on special teams, But by season’s end, he had worked his way into the Cardinals’ offensive rotation, and celebrated the accomplishment by making an 11-yard TD run the first time he touched the ball.

Ward has now proven he can play at the game’s highest level, which in itself is a major feat as he entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan University, a respected school which nonetheless doesn’t qualify as a national collegiate power.

Could the path he is paving duplicate the course a couple of other former pro players with local roots took?

One is Tyjuan Hagler, a 2000 McNamara graduate. He went on to play at Cincinnati University, again not a major power, before being drafted in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2005. A short time later, Hagler helped the Colts defeat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

Another is Ted Petersen, a 1973 graduate of Momence High School. Petersen attended Eastern Illinois University, again not a college power, before being drafted in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1976. He then earned back-to-back Super Bowl rings with Pittsburgh in the late ’70s.

A Super Bowl title is the goal for those who play the ultimate team sport. Will Ward join Hagler and Petersen as a member of the elite club?

That remains to be seen, but he has already followed in their footsteps by coming out of a rather unheralded college and proving he could play in the first year. What follows will be fascinating to watch.

"Do not seek to follow in the footsteps of the wise. Seek what they sought.''

Matsuo Basho