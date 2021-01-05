'Success' of pot sales, sports gambling relatively scant

In terms of revenue production, the first year of legal cannabis sales in Illinois seemingly achieved success.

After state lawmakers passed a law allowing legitimate sales of the product to adults above the age of 21, the measure became effective on Jan. 1, 2020. Over the next 11 months, the state reported a whopping $582 million in sales which produced more than $150 million in tax revenue.

While Illinois is desperately in need of cash, don’t think for a minute we are now on our way to fiscal recovery. With a debt load reaching into the hundreds of billions, the marijuana money can be appropriately described as a drop in the bucket.

The same description applies to sports betting, which also became legal in 2020. As the year drew to a close, Illinois’ sports betting market had become the fourth largest in the state, with $941 million wagered on events, including $435 million alone in October.

All this money changed hands during a pandemic, and the expectation is it will only increase when the world returns to some version of normal. But again, no increase will be large enough to outpace the state’s growing debt mountain.

Until we achieve pension reform and pay down the backlog of outstanding bills, little progress will be realized. Raising taxes is obviously not an alternative, as the voters made clear by firmly rejecting the proposed graduated income tax amendment last fall.

In the aftermath of the setback, a disappointed Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned of hard times ahead as “budget cuts alone’’ won’t solve the problem.

The governor is right on one count and partially correct on the other.

Tough times do indeed lie ahead, and it’s time to show resolve and face them head on. Spending cuts alone aren’t the solution either, but they have to be a strong component of the overall plan.

It’s a complex problem, but let’s remember this simple fact. You shouldn’t spend money you don’t have. That goes for an individual family, and it also goes for the largest state in the Midwest.

"Remind people that profit is the difference between revenue and expense. This makes you look smart.''

Scott Adams