Salvation Army success a miraculous feat

The skeptical among us scoff at the idea that miracles occur, even during the magical season of Christmas.

But something that defies their beliefs has just occurred. Amid many challenges, the Salvation Army of Kankakee has beaten the odds and met its goal by collecting $205,900 in its 2020 Christmas Campaign.

Such success seemed impossible just a few short days ago. The familiar Red Kettle Campaign which has traditionally been the main source of revenue for the campaign was suffering. The kettles are placed in front of retail stores, and because of decreased traffic created by the COVID-19 pandemic, considerably less money was being dropped into the buckets.

During the week of Christmas, Salvation Army Kankakee’s executive director, Lt. T. Scott Parnell, said the Red Kettle Campaign was 46 percent short of the amount collected the previous year, with only $21,650 of the target figure of $85,000 in hand.

The prospect of considerable income loss couldn’t come at a worse time, as the pandemic has caused much financial hardship and created more demand for Salvation Army services.

But then the miracle happened as donors turned to other methods to help the Salvation Army. While kettle donations decreased, donations made online, through the mail and by kettle sponsorship picked up.

On Christmas Eve, an enduring tradition enhanced the miracle.

For 30 straight years, an anonymous donor had dropped a valuable gold cold in a kettle to assist the drive. No such drop had occurred this year, and it appeared the streak would end. But the string was extended as an anonymous donor dropped a one-ounce American Buffalo Gold Coin in a kettle. The coin has an estimated value of nearly $2,000.

We thank everyone who helped create this modern day wonder, and we thank The Salvation Army for its continued commitment to serving the less fortunate of our community.

As for the skeptics, we advise you might want to think twice before you reject the presence of miracles again.

"Miracles happen everyday, change your perception of what a miracle is and you'll see them all around you.''

Jon Bon Jovi