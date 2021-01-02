Pace of local politics set to pick up steam

There was a period in American history where Labor Day was considered the time a presidential race would kick into high gear.

Those days are obviously gone. In the modern era, the pursuit for the presidency reaches a torrid pace a year or more out from Election Day, and it doesn’t let up until all the votes or counted, or in the most recent instance, even after the votes are tallied.

But a situation that is reminiscent of the old days is shaping up locally as we enjoy another holiday during this New Year’s Day weekend. The pace of a couple mayoral contests are about to enter into an accelerated pace, and it will be fascinating to see what develops over the next three months.

It won’t take long for the drama to unfold in Kankakee. A crowded primary election will be held on Feb. 23.

The two Democrats vying for victory are incumbent Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and her opponent, Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education member Angela Shea. Among the Republicans, Kankakee City Council member Chris Curtis is competing against Kankakee Valley Park District commissioner J.J. Hollis for the nomination. The pair who emerge victorious will meet in the April 6 general election.

That date will also bring Bradley voters to the polls, where they will choose between current Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson and former village trustee and current Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds Lori Gadbois. Gadbois is at the top of the ticket for the newly formed Bradley Citizens United Party, while Watson leads the Progressive Citizens Party.

Each of these candidates hold strong and distinct views about which direction their towns should take. The competition promises to be spirited, and some sparks are sure to fly.

Who will come out on top come spring? That remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure. The Daily Journal will be there to provide all the details.

"The true privilege of being mayor is that I have the opportunity to be everyone's neighbor.''

Thomas Menino