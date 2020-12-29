Drama finally returns to Bears-Packers rivalry

The rivalry between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers is widely considered one of the most compelling in all of American sports.

But, let’s face it, the rivalry has been decidedly undramatic during much of its century-old existence.

While it has been hard fought with the Packers holding a slight edge in victories with 100 wins against 95 losses and six ties, many of those games had little more than bragging rights on the line.

That won’t be the case when Green Bay visits Soldier Field for the final regular-season contest of the 2020 season on Sunday afternoon. This time around, both teams have plenty to play for.

In the case of the resurgent Bears, a win would be their fourth in a row and clinch a playoff spot, something that seemed impossible after Chicago suffered through a six-game losing streak earlier in the year.

The Packers already possess a postseason bid, but Green Bay needs another win to clinch coveted homefield advantage throughout the National Football Conference playoffs.

Such high stakes have not existed since Dec. 29, 2013, when the Packers previously ended the regular season with a trip to Chicago.

The winner of the game would win the NFC North Division title, and the loser would be eliminated.

That loser ended up being the Bears, as Green Bay star quarterback Aaron Rogers threw an improbable touchdown pass in the final minute to earn a comeback win.

Then there were the final days of the 2010 season, played in early 2011. On Jan. 3, the host Packers needed a win to join the Bears in the playoffs, and they responded with a victory. Three weeks later, the pair met in the NFC championship game at ‘Soldier Field, and Green Bay won to advance to and eventually win the Super Bowl.

Whether you’re a Bears or Packers fan, you have to welcome the return of such excitement. But as we live in the heart of Bears’ country, we seek one significant change in this renewal of the rivalry.

Go Bears. Beat Pack.

"It's been the highlight of my career to be part of both the Packers and the Bears franchises. You have two amazing fan bases. And they're so very similar. What happens in the game makes or breaks their week.''

Wayne Larrivee