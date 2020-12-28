City, county positioned to turn blight into bright

A bright idea shared by both Kankakee County and the city of the same name promises to significantly reduce the amount of blight found around here.

The governmental bodies for both simultaneously applied for and received $175,000 grants from the Illinois Housing Development Authority Board as part of the authority’s Strong Communities Program. The news came earlier this week, and was treated like an early Christmas gift by the recipients.

“We both got it, and I’m really happy to see that,’’ Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said.

Better yet, the city and county will not go their separate ways now that the grants have been secured. Instead, the pair intend to work together and establish a land bank, which will allow for the purchase and rehabilitation of delinquent properties so they can be returned to the market for rent or sale.

Wheeler envisions a regional program which would involve neighboring towns. Yet, it’s important that Kankakee play a central role, as the city has already identified 112 properties that qualify for assistance under the program.

If successful, the program will turn a problem into a plus as rehabilitation efforts will create jobs, and completion of the work will create residential opportunities for individuals and families in need.

It will also return these properties to the tax rolls, and perhaps, most importantly, help improve the value of neighboring homes which suffer a decline in worth anytime a nearby property is abandoned.

Wheeler said the land bank can lift abandoned commercial properties in a similar way. The overall plan stands to have a delightful domino effect which will make the community a better place to live.

This is what can happen when people and groups work together. Other civic leaders should keep this in mind going forward.

"People who work together will win, whether it be against complex football defenses, or the problems of modern society.''

Vince Lombardi