As we stand today in the midst of a hard yet hopeful holiday season, let us revisit America during the same period some 76 years ago.

As Christmas passed and New Year’s Day awaited in 1944, there were clear indications the United States and its allies would prevail over the wicked Axis powers of World War II.

Italy had already fallen and both Germany and Japan were on their heels.

But the surprise attack launched by the Germans at The Battle of the Bulge in mid-December was a significant setback which dashed the “home by Christmas’’ hopes of the troops in the European theatre, and the dogged determination of the Japanese ensured they weren’t about to go down without a further fight.

The tide turned more quickly in Europe, and by spring of 1945, the Germans were defeated. But war still raged in the Pacific, and it took the fateful use of the atomic bomb to achieve total victory by late summer.

We find ourselves in a similar situation now. This time a hostile human enemy is not our foe, but instead a cursed virus.

Like late 1944, we see signs of hope, illuminated through the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines that are the modern day equivalent of advances against enemy forces.

But like the Battle of the Bulge, the increase of infection rates and the resulting strain on the health system give us cause to take pause. Victory is at hand, but it is yet to be achieved.

Let’s hope this winter and coming spring are as fortuitous as the opening days of 1945.

In order for that to happen, we need to battle the virus just as the heroic Americans in service battled back then.

Wear your mask. Keep your distance. Get the vaccine. Christmas of 1945 has been described as “the greatest celebration in American history.’’ History can repeat itself. We can make it happen again.

"History repeats itself. So you might wanna pay attention.''

Quavo