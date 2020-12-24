We urge everyone to embrace the joy of the season

What follows is not meant to be a political statement, so let us begin by enthusiastically saying “Merry Christmas’’ to all of you.

We also say “happy holidays’’ and “season’s greetings,’’ because regardless of how it’s said, we truly wish all the best in this season of joy, especially since it comes at the end of as challenging a year as many of us have or ever will have faced.

Yes, the challenge posed by a worldwide pandemic endures and will still be present when the calendar turns to 2021, but can’t we all take a moment to express some thanks and gratitude for all the good that exists in our lives? Remember, things are never as bad as they seem during tough times, just as they are never as good as they seem during better times.

So let’s put aside our troubles, even for a brief period, to enjoy the holiday season of 2020, and also cling to the hope that by Christmas 2021, a return to normalcy will be complete.

But even then, there will be those who struggle with the holidays. The loss of a loved one is a prime factor that causes depression this time of year, especially if you are experiencing your first Christmas without them by your side.

We have lost so many good people of late. Take a moment to think about them and also those who still badly hurt from their absence. Reach out and offer encouragement, and if you are one of them, don’t be too proud or afraid to reach out for comfort from others.

Believe it or not, this pandemic will pass. But the joy and hope of the season will live on, and we welcome its return now and in the future.

Once again, Merry Christmas, happy holidays and season’s greetings. That’s enough said for now.

"Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.''

Epicurus