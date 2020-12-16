Unconventional approach could shift mall's fortunes

Brad Hackl doesn’t bring conventional credentials to his new job.

In this case, it seems entirely fitting, because when it comes to operating a commercial mall, the conventional approach is clearly a thing of the past.

Hackl, 36, and a 2003 Grant Park High School graduate, became manager of Bradley’s Northfield Square Mall less than three weeks ago, and at a time the mall is in the midst of major transition. With the closing of JC Penney earlier this year, Northfield has lost all of its four anchor stores. Now, as the year draws to a close, original tenant Kay Jewelers has announced it’s leaving.

As these major retailers depart, Hackl comes in to help engineer the next chapter in the mall’s life. He draws experience from former roles as the facilities manager for Temple Israel Synagogue in Minneapolis; property manager for Project for Pride in Living, a nonprofit, low-income housing management company in Minneapolis; and operations manager for the Twin Cities’ Jazz Festival in St. Paul, Minn.

While he has yet to delve directly into retail, such a background strongly suggests Hackl is versatile and can adapt to changing environments and situations. In a recent interview with Daily Journal senior reporter Lee Provost, he made comments which indicate he is already putting that versatility to use.

“We can be the providers of space for new local businesses, provide new opportunities for people,’’ Hackl said. “I’m working on building relationship with small, local businesses.’’

Hackl continued: “It’s a very different world now. People are not looking for rental space right now due to COVID. We are developing a plan for when we are ready to show the mall — post COVID. I’m open to people coming here and seeing what we have to offer. Our rents are low.”

Those last four words should resonate with local business owners, especially those of the niche variety. Niche retailers have become predominant at Northfield, and it’s increasingly evident that a significant number of them could revive the mall.

We wish Hackl well in his new venture, as any success he achieves will be a success for the whole community.

"Human progress has always been driven by a sense of adventure and unconventional thinking.''

Andre Geim