Show Bus a key resource for rural Kankakee County

Public transportation can most commonly be found in the urban centers of America, but not everyone lives in such an environment.

That’s especially true in Kankakee County, where many of its approximately 110,000 residents live in less populated areas. This mix of urban and rural dwellers has created the need for two public transportation systems, the urban-based River Valley Metro system, and the rural-based Show Bus system.

River Valley Metro might be the more well known organization, but Show Bus is hardly unknown. In a three-month period ending Sept. 30, Show Bus provided 6,622 rides, with 5,200 of them taking place on the Kankakee-Momence line. Ben Wilson, county transportation manager, said this line brings scores of people back and forth from workplaces in these two communities.

But employees of these workplaces are hardly the only people who board Show Bus vehicles. State Sen. Elgie Sims, Jr., D-Chicago, who represents parts of northern Kankakee County, recently issued a press release announcing an $82,000 state grant has been earmarked for Show Bus. The money will be used to replace a para-transit bus in the 14-vehicle fleet, and also replace the mobile radios in the fleet.

“When many think of mass transit, they often think of urban areas, but it is actually a crucial resource for those living in rural areas,” Sims said. “Public transportation can be the difference in whether someone can make it to an important doctor’s appointment or provide nutritious meals for their families. I look forward to seeing how this investment helps improve the lives of people throughout Kankakee County.”

The key term used here is “throughout.’’ Public transportation should not be confined to one particular area, and thanks to the presence of Show Bus and River Valley Metro, that’s not the case here.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has played some havoc on ridership, the American Public Transportation Association reported earlier this fall that ridership has risen by 28 percent nationally since 1995.

As this rise continues, the local public transportation systems are in a good position to handle the increase.

