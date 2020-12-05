Early intervention key to curtailing drug crisis

Rather than spend time citing the huge of volume of statistics available to reinforce the point, let’s begin with a basic statement from the National Institute on Drugs and Alcohol: The majority of people with a substance use disorder used drugs or alcohol before age 18.

Now, let’s refer to a recent Daily Journal story that reported a surge in overdose deaths in Kankakee County. At the time of the report, 41 county residents had died from overdose in an 11-month period ending in late October. The average age of those who died was 40 years old.

While it can’t be determined for certain, it’s safe to say most began their downward spiral while still in their teenage years. The situation clearly spells out the need for early intervention programs to stop these tragic tales from reoccurring.

Fortunately, a strong effort has been filling that need here for years, and the effort has stepped up of late, as the opioid crisis has become more acute. The work now is being recognized at the national level.

A story published in the Daily Journal Thursday outlined how The Drug-Free Communities Coalition serving Kankakee County was selected as one of eight Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America in the U.S. to be included in a report sent to the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden.

The coalition was launched with the aid of a federal grant secured in 2015 by The Pledge for Life Partnership with support from the I-KAN Regional Office of Education. The organization since has worked tirelessly with local schools to educate students on the dangers and long-term consequences of indulging in substance abuse.

Pledge for Life is awaiting word on whether or not the grant should be renewed. The need for it has been spelled out by the recent spike in overdoses and affirmation the program is working is evidenced by its inclusion in the report sent to the Biden team.

We applaud the recognition and avidly root for the renewal of the grant.

"Addiction is a hugely complex and destructive disease, and its impact can be simply devastating. All too often, lives and families can be shattered by it.''

Kate Middleton