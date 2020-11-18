A festive future lies ahead for Bourbonnais

While a once-in-a-century pandemic brought its annual Friendship Festival to a sudden halt in 2020, the village of Bourbonnais cast a firm eye toward the future.

That visionary approach will surely go a long way in not only sustaining and improving the widely popular festival, but also extending the fun feeling it inspires to many other weeks of the year.

While it is clearly a work in progress, Bourbonnais officials recently unveiled the village’s Community Campus Plan. With the help of survey responses from some 1,775 people, the plan calls for the village to develop the area of land that sits behind the village hall complex on Main Street NW into a campus-type environment which can host a myriad of recreational and other public events virtually year-round.

The area is currently best known for being the host site for the friendship festival. During a normal year, the festival has regularly drawn six-figure crowds during its five-day run in June.

There is activity there during other parts of the year, but the pace slows considerably when the festival is not taking place. While the festival will surely remain the main draw, the plan promises to create other opportunities to gather in sizable numbers.

The plan focuses on the next 10 years, and the specific outcome won’t be known until the better part of the decade passes. But Village Administrator Laurie Cyr summed up the ultimate goal with these words: “People are looking for places close to home to enjoy.’’

We join others in eagerly awaiting the development of the community campus. The day will come where the COVID-19 crisis passes and we can form crowds once more, and the campus will allow us to come together like never before.

