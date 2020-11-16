A silent way to say 'please send help'

Let’s face it: we are more apt to text than talk these days.

According to text service provider TextMagic, U.S. smartphone users send and receive five times more texts than they make and receive calls. Furthermore, Americans on average spend 26 minutes per day texting compared to 21 minutes per day calling.

This fairly recent development provides a partial explanation as to why the text-to-911 service now available in Kankakee County represents a major advance in emergency communications. But the advantages don’t stop there.

A post placed on the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page late last week outlines the three scenarios that necessitate the most pressing needs for text-to-911. They include:

• For an individual who is deaf, hard-of-hearing or has a speech disability.

• For someone who is in a situation where it is not safe to place a voice call to 911.

• A medical emergency that renders the person incapable of speech.

All are legitimate reasons, but the second point listed is really relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We all have seen reports that point to a rise in domestic violence during this period as people are urged to remain home for longer periods. This all too often has created a situation where a victim is in close proximity to the abuser. The sound of a phone conversation during which the victim is reporting abuse is all it takes to tempt yet another round of torment. Texting is a silent and much safer way to relay the message to authorities.

The phrase “silence is golden” entered our vernacular long before cellphones emerged, but now that almost everyone owns these handy devices, the saying has taken on a new meaning. It also means public safety has been enhanced on the local level, and we offer a noisy round of applause for the improvement.

