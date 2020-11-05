It’s a situation that has developed all too often among family and friends during the past several months.

The election that finally took place Tuesday was indeed so heated in nature it prompted people to take sides. Some ardently supported President Donald Trump, and others backed former Vice President Joe Biden. There were also a good many who supported one candidate because of a strong disdain for their opponent.

Because of the high emotions associated with the view of so many, hard feelings emerged like falling leaves in the autumn. Some argued vehemently. Others refused to speak to each other. You also heard of one family member disowning another over political preferences. Indeed there are a lot of ways to describe this election like no other, but pleasant would not be one of them.

Now, as the dust clears, or at least starts to clear, a bunch of people now are happy, and just about as many are unhappy, even disgusted by the result. Whichever way you feel, it probably will linger for a week or two.

But at some point, we have to put the outcome behind us, and the best place to start is to mend fences with your family and friends, some of whom might fall into the former category at the moment.

Few matters, including an election, are so vital as to draw a permanent wedge between parents and their children, siblings or a lifelong buddy. You knew these people long before either Trump or Biden pursued the presidency.

There’s no time like the present and immediate future to begin this reconciliation process. The COVID-19 pandemic will make gatherings more complicated, but Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner. Let us heal during the holidays.

"This world is full of conflicts and full of things that cannot be reconciled. But there are moments when we can... reconcile and embrace the whole mess, and that's what I mean by 'Hallelujah.' ''

Leonard Cohen