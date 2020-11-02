'Not my problem' no way to approach drug epidemic

We as a people tend to sum up some of society’s ills with this simple declaration: “It’s not my problem.’’

But when it comes to the epidemic brought on by illicit drug use, nobody in their right mind can make such a statement.

A story which appeared on the front page of last Thursday’s edition of the Daily Journal hammers this point home. Written by senior reporter Jeff Bonty, the focus of the piece is the rise in overdose deaths this year.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner was quoted as saying the current number of fatal overdoses in the county sits at 41 thus far, with two more cases pending. At this pace, the number could challenge the record 56 overdose cases recorded in 2017. There were just 29 overdose deaths in each of the last two years before the current resurgence.

Who are among the 41 who perished? It’s hardly a one-size-fitsall portrait. Their average age was 40, with the youngest just 17 at the time of death, and the oldest 61 years of age. Thirty-one were men and 10 women. Thirty-one were of Caucasian descent, while nine were from the African American population and one from the Asian population. Twenty-nine were single, six married, five divorced and one widowed. Twelve did not complete high school while 29 did. Of those 29, 10 had at least attended college, with five earning degrees of various types.

When you take this statistical analysis into account, it’s obvious every one of us share one or more of the characteristics described above. In the simplest of terms, it’s apparent the problem affects all of us.

What should we do? Anything in our power to help stem this plague. The record amount of unwanted prescription drugs collected at a recent local take back event stands as one example. We should embrace this and all other efforts being made. By doing so, we can save lives.

"Avoid using cigarettes, alcohol and drugs as alternatives to being an interesting person.''

Marilyn vos Savant