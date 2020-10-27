Erica's warm spirit lives on through scholarship

Erica Paulissen was a young woman in pursuit of a very bright future. Then the absolute cruelest of fates befell her.

On Oct. 14, 2019, she was struck and killed by a motorist while walking to her mailbox. Just 21 at the time, she was on the cusp of earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and finance from Governors State University. She had already graduated from Herscher High School and Kankakee Community College and was working as the manager of Kankakee’s East Maple Street Dairy Queen while attending school.

She was loved by all who knew her for her focus, maturity, warmth and intelligence. Her untimely death surely brought the natural human reactions from her many admirers. How? Why?

But these feelings did not bring prolonged bitterness and hopelessness. Instead, her family and friends turned this unspeakable tragedy into something positive and worthy of notable mention.

The Noble Stores, owners of the five Kankakee County Dairy Queen locations, held a recent promotion which directed a portion of proceeds made from sales of the popular Dairy Queen Blizzard toward the Erica Lynn Paulissen Memorial Scholarship Fund.

When the promotion ended, $2,799 had been raised through sales of Blizzards, and another $864 in direct cash donations were collected. Then, the Paulissen family contributed $2,500 to raise the total to $5,299.

The scholarship will award $500 each to two graduating high school seniors from Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Plenty of seed money is in place to keep the scholarship going for years, and more money is sure to be raised to extend its life further.

There is irony here that can provide some small comfort to those who mourn Erica’s loss. Her vibrant spirit lives through the scholarship, and now someone else can pursue the dream that she was denied. For information on how to apply for the scholarship, visit the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley website at cfkrv.org.

"Since it is not granted to us to live long, let us transmit to posterity some memorial that we have at least lived.''

E. Joseph Cossman