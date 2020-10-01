Let's all think pink to tame breast cancer

It’s time to think pink as we extend our efforts to purge the pain caused by breast cancer.

Pink is recognized worldwide as the color which represents breast cancer awareness, and with October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month beginning today, it’s most appropriate to embrace the cause and its symbolic hue.

Something as simple as donning a ribbon or some other form of pink apparel would be a fine way to display your support. You could also show more direct support by volunteering and/or making a monetary donation to an organization such as the American Cancer Society.

Another direct way to give tribute is to participate in the special opportunity the Daily Journal has put together.

On Oct. 13, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Day, we will provide information from our local hospitals on preventative measures which can be taken to reduce the risk of breast cancer, and also a listing of survivors and in-memory loved ones from readers.

You can include a special person from your life, living or dead, along with a photo of the loved one and a brief quote about them. Visit daily-journal.com/breastcancerawareness to take part. Oct. 7 is the deadline for submissions.

We mourn each and every person who has lost their lives to this dreaded disease, and recognize that an estimated 42,170 women will share in their sad fate this year. Those who passed previously include our cherished mothers, sisters, aunts, cousins and, in rare cases, fathers and brothers.

But we are headed in a direction where the number of survivors are increasing while the number of fatal victims are in decline. Think pink this month and beyond. By doing so, you will help preserve life and curb death.

"Once I overcame breast cancer, I wasn't afraid of anything anymore.''

Melissa Etheridge