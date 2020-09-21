Idea for an off-road track right on target

The geography of Kankakee County includes an ample amount of wide open spaces.

But there are also urban areas with dense population, such as the city of Kankakee, and these are the last locations you would want to see heavy usage of dirt bikes and off-terrain vehicles.

This is especially true if the people operating them are unlicensed and have limited driving experience. But that’s exactly what has happened as complaints of younger teenagers operating these vehicles in a potentially dangerous fashion on major city streets have multiplied as the summer has unfolded.

That’s why Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters is onto something with an idea she recently shared with Daily Journal senior reporter Lee Provost. Provost shares the idea with our readers in today’s newspaper.

Acknowledging that the activity has become quite popular with youngsters and an attempt to ban it outright would bring staunch resistance, Walters has suggested an off-road track be established to allow the riders to enjoy their favorite pastime while better ensuring their safety and the safety of motorists who use roadways legally.

The idea might have to come with a marketing effort as Walters believes most of the riders using the downtown streets come from out of town because they prefer the city setting. Among the places they are coming from is likely Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township, where use of these vehicles is also quite popular, but the rural setting draws less complaints because they pose less of a problem there.

Walters has offered a solution that can bring a compromise suitable for all. The next step is for others to join her in this pursuit and identify and develop a suitable location for an off-road track.

"Even though you are on the right track - you will get run over if you just sit there.''

Will Rogers