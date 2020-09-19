Kudos to Region 7 for reducing positivity rate

We applaud those who live in Region 7, otherwise known as Kankakee and Will counties, for reducing the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests taken here in recent days.

We also offer this exhortation: Keep it up.

On Thursday, it was reported in the Daily Journal that the rolling average on the positivity rate for Region 7 had dropped to 6.4 percent, or one-tenth of a percent below the threshold that led Gov. J.B. Pritzker to prohibit indoor service at local bars and restaurants a few weeks ago. If the trend holds and indoor service resumes, the threat to the solvency of these tax-generating establishments will be eased at least somewhat.

But the threat will rise again if the rate spikes once the restrictions are lifted. How could this happen? It could occur if we become lax toward the precautions recommended to control spread of the virus.

The idea of wearing protective face masks and observing social distancing through avoiding large crowds is galling to many, downright unconstitutional to some. It is reasonable to believe if you don’t want to do it forever, do it now to form a firewall against coronavirus until a vaccine emerges.

We all want a return to the world as it was when 2020 began. Then we must acknowledge that it has changed, at least for the time being, and a return to the good old days is dependent on responding to the challenge of these trying times.

Once again, kudos to Region 7 residents for responding to this recent setback and lowering the positivity rate. Let’s do what’s necessary to keep it moving in that direction.

"When good people in any country cease their vigilance and struggle, then evil men prevail.''

Pearl S. Buck