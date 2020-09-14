Let fall 2020 give rise to your spirits

The summer that seemingly never was is about to end. This is the last full week of the season for 2020.

Much changed this year as the COVID-19 pandemic halted ballgames, fairs, concerts and more. The only thing that remained consistent was the weather we encountered over the last three months. It was one on the hottest summers on record, and some days were downright hellish.

Now comes the annual prediction made by the Farmer’s Almanac. The venerable publication, established in 1818, has predicted a “Winter of the Great Divide’’ which will bring snow and prolonged cold to the region where we live. If you believe this to be true, you might want to bring those wool blankets out of storage sooner rather than later.

But before you do, enjoy the fall that begins on Sept. 22 as much as possible while taking into account the limitations still in place over the lingering health crisis. Get out and take a walk in the crisp morning air.

Take a drive down a rural road such as Illinois Route 102 or Illinois Route 113 to marvel at the changing autumn colors.

Do it while you can, because that air won’t remain crisp all that long. It will be replaced by a chill that will tell us it’s time to head indoors again, and heaven knows we have all spent enough time under a roof in recent months.

Find contentment in the fall, because a winter of our discontent might just be on the horizon.

"Summer ends, and autumn comes, and he who would have it otherwise would have high tide always and a full moon every night.

Hal Borland