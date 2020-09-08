For census procrastinators, the last moment is here

We humans have a propensity for waiting until the last moment to perform necessary tasks. Then, more times than not, we complete the job just before the deadline arrives.

But that doesn’t necessarily hold true when it comes to participation in the once per decade count taken by the U.S. Census Bureau. All too many people let the deadline pass without filling out this vital form. The moment of truth for the 2020 Census comes Sept. 30, and if more people don’t complete the task by then, inaccurate information will be accepted as fact and will dearly hurt the future of entire communities.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the city of Kankakee, where a population under count could cause a number of hardships linked to the prospect of receiving less tax dollars for public projects while also losing the right to borrow money without a referendum. It’s a potential double whammy which would invite a bleak financial situation.

But the city is not throwing in the towel in its quest to get every head counted. At the start of the month, the self-response rate for Kankakee citizens to the census stands at 56%. A 2019 estimate placed the population at a little more than 26,000, which means slightly less than 15,000 people have responded so far.

To coax the holdouts, seven pop-up block parties have been scheduled. Each are designed to provide direct assistance to take the census.

One has passed but the remaining six are set for Kankakee High School (5-7 p.m. Sept. 10), Old Fair Park (2-7 p.m. Sept. 12), Kennedy Middle School (5-7 p.m. Sept. 18), Thomas Edison Primary School (5-7 p.m. Sept. 22), Pioneer Park (5-7 p.m. Sept. 24), and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (5-7 p.m. Sept. 30).

We often blame government for our woes, and rightly so. But in this case, the government is doing everything it can to achieve success. If it fails, the blame falls on the people.

"Procrastination is the thief of time.''

Edward Young