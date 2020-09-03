Power company needs to hear from the people

Perhaps it got lost in the magnitude of the message, but the jolting announcement made by Exelon Corp. last week came with a stipulation.

The public utility behemoth has made public its plans to shut down two of its Illinois nuclear plants, the nearby Dresden Generation Station just north of Coal City in Grundy County, and the Byron Generating Station in Ogle County.

These facilities employ a combined 1,500 full-time employees and 2,000 supplemental workers during refueling outages. The looming loss of jobs presents a worrisome prospect for many people, including some of our neighbors who rely on Dresden to make a living.

Yet a glimmer of hope remains. In making the announcement, Exelon CEO Christoper Crane said the company will “continue our dialogue with policymakers on ways to prevent these closures.”

This comment makes reference to friction that exists between Exelon and state lawmakers over the issue of energy policy. It comes against the backdrop of the revelation of suspected illegal deal making between the company and powerful Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

But the dialogue need not be confined to Exelon officials and politicians. We can get involved, too, through the wonders of the internet.

Exelon is the parent company of Commonwealth Edison, the supplier of electricity for many people who regularly read this newspaper. Both Exelon (exeloncorp.com) and ComEd (comed.com) have websites with “contact us’’ tabs at the top of the page.

Visit these pages and offer comment, and it’s fair to mention you have sent the company tens of thousands of your hard earned dollars over the years. We’re the customers. They serve us.

The same can be said for politicians. They all have websites, too, that can be found through a simple search. Send them a note and urge negotiations with Exelon to keep Dresden open.

"We are all agents of the same supreme power, the people.''

Daniel Webster