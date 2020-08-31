Could we have a governor with local ties?

Jim Nowlan, the highly respected, longtime observer of Illinois politics, recently wrote a column about the dim chances Republicans face in their quest to recapture the governor’s office anytime soon.

Nonetheless, Nowlan mentioned three current Republican lawmakers — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, of Channahon; state Sen. Jason Barickman, of Bloomington; and state Sen. Sue Rezin, of Morris, as potential gubernatorial candidates.

In addition to being Republicans, these three are similar in that each has strong links to the area. All serve local constituents in areas directly outside Kankakee County.

If you get just a twinge of excitement from this speculation, it’s perfectly OK. Wouldn’t it be nice to have someone in the governor’s mansion who actually is aware of the Kankakee River Valley Region and might just advocate for it?

This hasn’t happened all that much recently. To Democrat Rod Blagojevich, this area might as well have been part of Indiana. He largely ignored it. The three who have served since — Democrat Pat Quinn, Republican Bruce Rauner and Democrat J.B. Pritzker — have been more engaged as all made multiple visits here during their time in office.

But we could benefit more from a governor who doesn’t have to activate his or her GPS system to find us. In would be nice to see one of these three challenge Pritzker in his 2022 re-election campaign. All are quality options who would give voters a clear choice.

"If the world were good for nothing else, it is a fine subject for speculation.''

William Hazlitt