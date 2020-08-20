Illinois can wait no longer on ethics reform

Talk of ethics reform is nothing new in Springfield. The same can be said of government corruption.

The latter will never be tamed until the former becomes more than just rhetoric, and that’s why the call by Illinois House Republicans to hold an immediate special session to discuss ethics reform is warranted.

“Talk is cheap,’’ is the way state Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, described the situation in an interview with The Center Square. “I say no more talk. It is time to get our tails back here and pass real common-sense reforms.”

Cabello’s remarks came after Democrats held a press conference last week where they laid out a number of proposed ethics reforms, including more oversight into lobbyist activities, barring legislators from being lobbyists, restricting the revolving door of former lawmakers becoming lobbyists, and term limits on legislative leaders.

All are needed, and the proposals have drawn bipartisan support. So what is the delay in getting them enacted? Therein lies the rub.

Democrats want to hold off until after the November election to take action, while Republicans want to move now. The hesitancy by the Democrats makes one wonder how sincere they actually are.

While there is little doubt the Democrats will continue to hold overall power in Illinois after the election, their position has been weakened by the recent scandal involving powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan. An ethics reform special session could reveal even more damaging details, and the Dems would prefer that doesn’t occur until after the vote is counted.

Furthermore, how many hot button issues that surface before an election cool off after it is over? It would not be unfair to surmise the Democrats will allow the issue to return to the back burner after Nov. 3.

An opportunity to restore faith in the system is at hand. For the good of Illinois and the fine people who inhabit it, we urge the Democrats to comply with the Republicans’ call and hold the special session now.

"Ethics is knowing the difference between what you have a right to do and what is right to do.''

Potter Stewart