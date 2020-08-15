Does the crystal ball pair our mall with Amazon?

Did a crystal ball appear in this space a few short weeks ago? We rather hope so.

The June 27 editorial, which appeared in the Daily Journal, offered a qualified welcome to tech colossus Amazon as it announced plans to open two robotic fulfillment centers in the Chicago south suburbs of Matteson and Markham.

The welcome was extended largely for two reasons: The centers could provide jobs to residents of nearby Kankakee County, and the prospect of being located in the shadow of Amazon could lead to the company planting direct roots here. Perhaps the latter could be closer to reality than we might think.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Simon Property Group is in talks with Amazon about the possibility of converting space in the group’s ailing shopping malls into distribution centers. Those properties don’t include Northfield Square mall in Bradley, but they once could have as Simon was the original owner of the local mall.

There’s more than a bit of irony in the possibility of Amazon operating out of former malls as the internet retail behemoth is often blamed for their demise. But every so often, there is opportunity in irony.

Amazon got a big lift from the COVID-19 pandemic as its convenient sales method is hard to beat during a time people are urged to remain at home. Furthermore, first-time users surely increased as they simply couldn’t shop at their preferred brick-and-mortar outlets. Now that they’re accustomed to using Amazon, you can bet they will continue.

So places are needed to ship those goods out, and Northfield Square has plenty to offer in addition to space. Our civic leaders, anxious to keep the building viable even with the loss of the four major anchor stores, would likely give an unqualified welcome by offering attractive terms. The location of Interstate 57 — just a hop, skip and jump away — is another major incentive.

Maybe we’re getting ahead of ourselves, but isn’t that the purpose of a crystal ball? We yearn for any entity that can help revive our mall, and there is no modern entity quite like Amazon.

"He who lives by the crystal ball soon learns to eat ground glass.''

Edgar Fiedler