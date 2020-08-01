Voting by mail puts all of us to the test

A common question voters ask themselves before making a choice in any presidential election is “who do I trust the most?’’

The trust factor takes on added meaning in the coming 2020 election. As adjustments are being made in Illinois and throughout the nation to allow the election to take place amid the coronavirus pandemic, a key question becomes “can we trust the voters?”

Count President Donald Trump among those who has doubts. He tweeted his concerns about the possibility of fraud in absentee voting, going so far as suggesting a delay in the election. The latter brought criticism from many, including members of his own party.

But there is cause for concern as Illinois registered voters are about to receive request forms for mail-in ballots, and Iroquois County Clerk Lisa Fancher addressed it when speaking to the Daily Journal.

While Fancher said there is no way of policing the prospect of a ballot being completed by someone who did not request it, she said, “I don’t buy into the whole widespread voter fraud thing.’’ She expressed faith in the honor system.

A Fancher counterpart, Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson, further points out the continued threat of the pandemic will make mail-in voting the best option for many.

“We want people to participate, but we want them to be safe,” Hendrickson said. “People do not have to vote by mail, but it is the safest way.”

So, there you have it. In this rarest of elections, the American people are being put to the test just as the candidates are. Will we pass the test? While it would be naive to say “with flying colors,’’ we sincerely hope this novel approach will meet with success. It’s up to us to ensure it happens.

"Trust, but verify.''

Ronald Reagan