Polls don't put presidents in power

It was billed as breaking news, but it really wasn’t. It wouldn’t be fair to call it fake news either.

The best way to describe the ABC News segment which aired last Sunday night is irrelevant. It relayed how presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has surged ahead of Republican President Donald Trump in an ABC News/Washington Post poll. This latest survey showed 54 percent of those queried prefer Biden, compared to 39 percent for Trump.

It’s hard to replicate the image of a person shaking their head through the written word, but that’s the response here. Just remember, four years ago, Trump, then an upstart candidate, trailed in nearly every poll in his race with Democrat Hillary Clinton. It remained that way through much of the year and into the fall, when all of a sudden, the gap began to tighten. When the vote was held, Trump confounded the pundits and emerged the winner. The polls were wrong.

Will they be wrong again? That remains to be seen, and despite problems with reliability, they remain popular as they give the people something to talk about amid the campaign.

But they determine nothing. The outcome will be known a little more than three months from now, on Nov. 3 when the general election is held.

By then, there should be a more clear picture on how much voting by mail is allowed throughout the country. That factor could have a significant influence on the election. So could the customary GOP advantage in turnout, something ABC News acknowledges could play a key role. On the other hand, how many first-time voters, young people who tend to lean toward the Democrats, will take part? That could counter the Republicans’ turnout advantage.

We’re not advising that polls be completely ignored. But they should be taken with a grain of salt. The only poll that matters is yet to be conducted.

"There are so many things the people who take polls never get around to asking.''

Gore Vidal