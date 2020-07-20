Time to taste our area's prized produce is now

Mother Nature can’t be stopped, even by this pesky coronavirus pandemic, which has seemingly halted everything else in its tracks this summer.

We have just entered that few-week window where one of the world’s most bountiful harvests takes place. The best sweet corn and tomatoes found anywhere are grown right here in northeastern Illinois, and they are starting to appear on grocery shelves and at farm stands throughout the region.

That trademark peaches-and-cream corn is already here. It pairs perfectly with many an entree, including the steaks, burgers, pork chops and chicken we are preparing on outdoor grills with greater frequency as we stay close to home amid the pandemic. If you’re not a carnivore, corn stands well on its own.

Here’s a tip: Grill the corn along with the aforementioned items. Recipes are abound on the internet, and an ear of grilled corn can remind us of the county fair, where visitors would clutch a freshly roasted ear of kernels as they walked the carnival midway. The corn remains in reach. Alas, the fair and carnival will have to wait another year.

The tomatoes will make their seasonal debut imminently, and there are few food items that taste so good while also being so good for you. You can just feel those disease-fighting antioxidants working through your body with each bite.

The taste seems to triumph most when you use a locally grown tomato to prepare a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich. It’s been said nothing tastes better than bacon, but if you use use a tomato grown nearby, the pork takes second place.

Remember, these twin taste sensations are only here for a limited time. Enjoy them now, or they will be something else you have to wait on until 2021.

"There is a growing market today for local, organic foods produced by small farmers. And farmers' markets have played a large role in making that happen.''

Eric Schlosser