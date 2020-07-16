Hunter up to task of filling big shoes

The Kankakee County Board sustained a major loss when longtime member George Washington Jr. passed away late last month.

At the time, another longtime public servant, Steven Hunter, had this to say of Washington’s death: “He knew the issues and he was not afraid to reach across the aisle in an attempt to get things done. Whoever eventually takes this County Board seat will have some very big shoes to fill. George Washington Jr. was an amazing guy.”

Hunter is right. Washington’s shoes will be tough to fill. But on Tuesday, the County Board welcomed someone who seems to be up to the challenge — Hunter himself.

In 40 years as a Kankakee City Council member, Hunter earned a reputation for deep familiarity with the issues facing his constituents, as well as familiarity with the players on both sides of the political aisle. A Democrat, he proved adept at reaching across that aisle to get things done, and he did it countless times in his four decades with the city, a period where he worked with three Republican mayors, as well as one Democrat.

The players on both sides of the County Board political aisle are already expecting more of the same. Even before Hunter’s appointment became official on Tuesday, Board Chairman Andrew Wheeler, the group’s leading Republican, expressed great enthusiasm over the prospect of adding Hunter. After he was appointed, Hunter spoke of previous positive experiences with the county leadership team, including Republican Sheriff Mike Downey and Coroner Bob Gessner. He looks forward to more of the same.

Believe it or not, bipartisanship still exists, and it can be found right here in Kankakee County. We join many others in welcoming Hunter back to public service.

"It typically takes bipartisan work to build enough consensus to get things through our legislative process.''

