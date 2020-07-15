Hail those who preserved the Wright home

The news earned a front-page headline in the Monday edition of the Daily Journal, but even top billing might not properly convey the significance of the message.

A major fundraising drive to gather $1.7 million is complete, and the group Wright in Kankakee has purchased the B. Harley Bradley House. Built by acclaimed architect Frank Lloyd Wright at the turn of the 20th century, the home is considered the first example of Wright’s celebrated “Prairie-style’’ design.

The home has long been a source of pride for the region, and that is never more true than now. But there was a time this landmark, now listed as a historic property by the National Park Service, was in disrepair and in jeopardy of being torn down.

That’s when Gaines and Sharon Hall purchased the property and began major restoration efforts in 2005. As the work progressed, Wright in Kankakee was formed in 2010 with the intent of raising the money to purchase and operate the home.

The couple ultimately made the transaction rather easy. According to Wright in Kankakee President Norm Strasma: “Essentially the Halls donated the property to Wright in Kankakee.” That was a $700,000 donation. “The $1 million they spent on the restoration is being returned to them without interest following 10 years of partial installments along the way.’’

The Halls’ generosity was mirrored by more than 500 donors, including a number who offered major contributions.

As the fundraising and restoration work was ongoing, the stature of Wright was growing in the modern day.

Tom Desch, a talented filmmaker who hails from Herscher, released the documentary “An American Home: Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House.” State tourism officials chose to place the Bradley home on the “Frank Lloyd Wright Trail,’’ and as part of Illinois’ 200th anniversary celebration, Wright was voted the greatest artist of architecture in state history.

All these distinctions make Wright and the local home he built even more appealing for current and future generations to enjoy. What could have become a bare spot of ground at 701 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee is now an enduring treasure. We heartily thank those who worked tirelessly to make it possible.

"An idea is salvation by imagination.''

Frank Lloyd Wright