Are black bears about to rebound in Illinois?

About this time last year, residents of Illinois and beyond were marveling at the story of Chance the Snapper, an alligator that was discovered in the Humboldt Park lagoon in Chicago and spent a week on the lam before being captured and returned to its natural habitat in Florida.

A year later, people were equally captivated by the plight of Bruno the black bear, an animal that wandered into Illinois from Wisconsin, briefly crossed into Iowa and then returned to Illinois and worked its way south until swimming across the Mississippi River before being captured in Missouri last week.

Neither alligators nor black bears can be found in any great number in Illinois right now. It will remain that way for the alligator, which cannot survive the winter. It’s a different story for the black bear.

Black bears vanished from Illinois (as well as Indiana and Iowa) in the 19th century, but they now surround us from a number of directions. To the immediate north, some 24,000 call Wisconsin home. There also are significant numbers in Michigan and Minnesota.

To the south, black bears are prominent in Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, and all of a sudden, they are gaining a foothold in Missouri. The number is about 1,000 as the species ventures north from Arkansas. It’s believed Bruno headed in that direction seeking a mate.

What does this mean? Even without a reintroduction effort, black bears could reemerge here sometime soon. That might strike fear in the hearts of some who look at the animal as a menace capable of maiming people.

You would prefer to avoid a bear encounter, but know this: The chance of being harmed, let alone killed, is minimal. It is estimated black bears have killed just 61 people in all of North America since 1900.

When it comes to the black bear, breathe easy. Other more serious threats exist.

"Bears are very nice, as long as you are nice to them.''

Karl Lagerfeld