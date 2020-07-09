Work of local NAACP never more valuable than now

Have you noticed that during this summer of racial unrest nationwide, the violent clashes that have occurred elsewhere have been absent in Kankakee County and the surrounding region?

Yes, there have been protests of various kinds since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis during Memorial Day weekend, and emotions ran high at one held this week in Momence, where written comments by the mayor have drawn sharp criticism.

But none have turned outright ugly, and a key underlying factor to this relatively tame atmosphere has been the work of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP.

For decades now, the local NAACP and its longtime president, Theodis Pace, has worked to resolve disputes that have surfaced in the county. Many times the work is done behind the scenes, the problem is settled before it becomes acute and hardly anyone knows it ever existed.

Currently, the NAACP is hosting a series of meetings with local law enforcement to discuss relations between the police and the public. They have been taking place for some six years, and lately they have been held monthly. The meetings draw representatives from most every police department in the county and serious matters, such as when and how to use force, are discussed.

The next meeting will be held at noon on July 23 at the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office at the Jerome Combs Detention Center. Pace said the meeting will be live streamed for the public to view. If there's ever a time for the public to become involved with such an initiative, it's now. Make plans to watch. More details will be forthcoming.

"But even at the height of these scandals, even at the time when our finances were at their worst, the NAACP branches - the grassroots - kept plugging away. They kept doing what they do, and they do it well.''

Julian Bond