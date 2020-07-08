Hope not enough to stem state budget crisis

Hope is something we humans have used as a motivating factor throughout the ages. It’s OK to be hopeful. But at the same time, we must be realistic.

It seems Illinois is having a hard time recognizing the latter consideration right now. As its already sagging economy has declined further because of the crushing blow the COVID-19 crisis has delivered, the state seems to be placing over reliance on hope to pave a path to a more prosperous future.

State Comptroller Susana Mendoza made that clear in a story written by Capitol News Illinois and published by the Daily Journal last week. In the report, Mendoza relayed how the pandemic has stymied the economy after it had showed some signs of recovery. She had this to say about the new fiscal year which began July 1: “This is going to be, I think, by far perhaps the most challenging year that I’ve had to manage as comptroller.”

The potential saving grace is another economic relief package delivered by the U.S. Congress. A federal aid package delivered in March has helped the state navigate this sudden economic downturn, and a second could provide even more relief.

But there is no guarantee it is coming, and the hopes are dampened somewhat by the partisan wrangling going on in Washington.

Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not made adjustments to lessen the burden on the state’s ailing bank account. As other governors, including Pritzker’s fellow Democrats, have delayed added expenses, Illinois moved forward with pay raises for state workers and an increase of the minimum wage on July 1. Furthermore, the progressive tax question remains on the November ballot.

The feds may indeed bail out Illinois. But if the feds don’t, Mendoza says draconian budget cuts are in store to make it through the fiscal year. It’s a situation that begs for advance planning, including planning for a potential doomsday scenario.

But instead, the attitude seems to be worry not. We have hope in our corner.

