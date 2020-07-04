Free people have right to think for themselves

A free people we Americans are, and we celebrate it each and every Independence Day. We are doing it again here in 2020.

We all should know the freedoms we have that are provided by the Constitution, that greatest of documents which was crafted by our courageous Founding Fathers. Each is slightly different in context, but are bound by this simple fact: They all call upon us to think for ourselves and make our own choices.

That’s a vital point to remember as we enter the last half of this clamorous year. There are choices to be made now and in the near future. Some choices are trivial — should I have that second scoop of ice cream? — and some carry weighty consequence — who should I vote for in the coming election?

On the latter, all types of people are trying to make that decision for you. The national cable news networks are chief among them. Whether they’re trying to get you to lean left or right, indoctrination is part of their playbook. They want you to believe fervently in their “reporting” so you keep coming back for more and the ratings climb.

Misinformation is rampant in our society these days, so much so that most social media platforms are now engaged in a war against it. So on this day of freedom, be a free thinker. Think about where you’re getting your information — your “news” — and consume it accordingly. As they say, take it with a grain of salt.

Don’t allow those national news channels to do your thinking for you. That’s your job.

Gather your information from all sources available, make good choices about what information is worth considering, and form your own opinion. That’s a purely American privilege and one still not available to all even in this modern day.

“Think wrongly if you please, but in all cases, think for yourself.”

Charles Seymour