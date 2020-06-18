State tournament returns to rightful home

Many an Illinois prep basketball purist is rejoicing about now.

After a hiatus that stretched across a quarter century, the Illinois High School Association announced Monday that the annual boys state tournament is returning to its original home in Champaign for the next three years. This event, which has grabbed the spotlight each March for decades, started there in 1919, and remained until 1995, when it was moved to Peoria for a prolonged stay.

Now, Peoria certainly served as an adequate host site. The town will always hold a special place in the hearts of St. Anne Community High School fans, who saw their Cardinals win the Class 1A championship there in 2008. The same goes for Bishop McNamara Catholic fans who saw their Irish place third in the 2017 Class 2A tourney and also advance to Peoria in 2000, as well as Cissna Park fans who saw their club place second in the 2019 1A tournament and additionally advance in 2003.

But the feel was never quite the same as the one created in Champaign. After all, the games were played in the fabled Assembly Hall (now the State Farm Center) where the University of Illinois Fighting Illini competed and where some of the finest players ever on the collegiate and prep levels displayed their skills.

The return to Champaign isn’t the only significant change. Since 2008, there have been four basketball classes in Illinois — 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. The first two classes visited Peoria one weekend and the other two the following weekend. The drawn-out format seemed to dilute interest and cause a decline in attendance.

Now, all four classes will converge on Champaign for a three-day event stretching from Thursday to Saturday. That will put all 16 state qualifiers in town at the same time, The additional numbers promise to stir additional excitement.

Welcome home, state boys basketball tournament.

"It's always important when you play in a tournament that they have a basketball court and an arena.''

Jim Boeheim