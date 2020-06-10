Defunding police a dangerous idea

The disagreements between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, his presumed opponent in the fall election, are many.

But the pair agree on one matter. Both reject calls to defund the nation’s police departments in the wake of the senseless, tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. We agree, too.

Now, don’t confuse this sentiment with blind loyalty to law enforcement. No one is blind to the fate Floyd suffered as a video shows a Minneapolis police officer pressing a knee to his neck until he died. The disturbing image illustrated the need for reforms in law enforcement, a need that has existed for sometime. It’s not the first time America has been subjected to such an image, and all too often, the victim involved is an African American.

Movement is being made toward such reforms. Democrats within the U.S. Congress have unveiled a “Justice in Policing Act’’ bill that proposes widespread change, including new limits on the use of lethal force and on the legal protections afforded to officers accused of misconduct. While Republican support will be needed to make the reforms law, it seems like at least parts of the bill have common ground components that both sides can agree upon, kind of like the Trump-Biden agreement on the matter of defunding police.

Police take a sworn oath to uphold the law, and when they violate it, they should be held to the same consequences a member of the general public would face. But to eliminate their funding and thus their presence would invite lawlessness throughout the land and a situation where most anybody could commit a serious crime without fear of consequence.

It’s time to reform, not eliminate, law enforcement. While the nation’s anger is understandable, it would be entirely illogical to do so.

"There is respect for law, and then there is complicity in lawlessness.''

