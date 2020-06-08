Despite restrictions, you can still fight fat and stay fit

As the restrictions brought forth by COVID-19 have endured for a few months, predictions of an increase in the childhood obesity problem have emerged.

Center Square Illinois published a story on the issue last week. It included details from a study that showed the combination of an early end to school and limited opportunities for recreation now that summer is upon us has led to a 10 percent reduction in physical activity by children.

The reduction invites childhood obesity, which can turn into adult obesity and bring on the chronic conditions associated with it, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer.

You might ask what can be done about it at this point. The organized youth sports leagues are not operating because of the pandemic. Public playgrounds and swimming pools are deemed off limits. Even a game of sandlot baseball or backyard basketball is frowned upon because they can bring more than 10 people together.

But the restrictions do not completely eliminate physical activity. Most any person, old or young, still can take a walk or a bike ride. Many are healthy enough to jog. Other options, such as home exercise equipment, can be utilized.

So, all of us could and should do what we can to promote physical as well as mental health during this time, and exercise can help accomplish both. If the activity is not organized by someone else, you still can arrange it yourself.

This pandemic will leave scars once it passes. Don’t let one be the burden of lifetime obesity. Get moving in any way you can.

"Each and every one of us has unknowingly played a part in the obesity problem.''

Indra Nooyi