River rehab requires more than stopgap solution

The sum of $7 million is clearly enough money to pay for most anything, but it’s only enough to provide a quick fix for the flooding problems along the Kankakee River.

That’s why government officials, including State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, are poised to take an important second step now that Joyce has played a key role in helping the region claim $7 million in state construction funds through the Rebuild Illinois program to address the river issue.

Once the $7 million arrives, it could be used almost immediately to dredge the river and remove some of the tons of sand that have accumulated in it over time. The sediment chokes the river and reduces the amount of water it can hold, and the situation is a prime factor behind the historic flooding the area has endured in recent years.

To remove as much sand as $7 million allows would curb the problem for a short while, but as Joyce and others surmise, the sediment would return relatively soon if no further steps are taken.

So, Joyce would rather use the $7 million to help attract federal grants to accumulate enough money to formulate a long-term solution. With additional funds, purchasing equipment to remove sand on more than a one-time basis is a possibility, as is the formation of an organization to operate a long-term river maintenance program.

This approach is smart and well thought out. The river has long been the region’s most valuable natural resource, and it should remain that way for future generations. A stopgap solution won’t secure a better future for the river. This idea proposed by Joyce presents the strong possibility.

"Some habits of ineffectiveness are rooted in our social conditioning toward quick-fix, short-term thinking.''

Stephen Covey