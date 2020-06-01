Zagster can ride out of town after money is repaid

Imagine you paid for some sort of service in advance, only to learn later it won’t be provided. What’s more, the money you invested won’t be returned, and the company still has the nerve to insist you return equipment it provided as part of the deal.

This is exactly what has happened to the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau as it has learned Zagster, the Cambridge, Mass., company which had operated the community bike-share program, is abruptly pulling up stakes because of the negative effect COVID-19 has had on its business.

Zagster is doing so without any intention to repay the $90,000 the CVB had collected from local communities and groups to fund the program for 2020. That in itself is egregious, but there’s more: Zagster intends to retrieve the 50 bikes it previously placed here without settling the debt.

The CVB has responded predictably and properly and in the way any private citizen should act if faced with a similar situation. CVB Director Staci Wilken told the Daily Journal the bikes won’t be returned until the money is repaid, and the organization’s attorney will send a letter to Zagster demanding the repayment.

These are tough times for all, we understand. And we have sympathy for any and all businesses that are struggling under these rough conditions. But what we don’t understand is how Zagstar has chosen to handle the problem. The company has the right to quit offering a service. That’s fair. But reneging on its contractual agreement? That’s a no.

And worse yet, some of the bills were footed by governmental entities that deemed the service a quality-of-life amenity for its residents. So, with taxpayer money on the line, we doubly can’t stand for not honoring the commitment.

We applaud the CVB for standing up for the community on this matter.

